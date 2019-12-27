South Korean tech giant Samsung has leaked several potential game-changing details about its upcoming smartphone, Galaxy S11. But the latest leak confirms that the device’s design will steal all the attention.

If the leaks are to be believed, Galaxy S11 is going to be the ‘most stylish’ smartphone so far.

Prolific Samsung insider Ice Universe has revealed several pictures on Twitter calling it as the ‘final version’ of Galaxy S11 display

“Galaxy S11 cover, this is the final version. The cover is not a protective film, it is a reference for the protective film. The cover is closer to the real phone design. S11’s “forehead” and “chin” are very optimistic,” Ice Universe said in a tweet.

He further presented what will be the difference between three phones.

Looking at the protective film, it looks like Smasung has finally achieved chin similar to iPhone. It is placed in the center and is much more pleasing to the eyes.

Meanwhile, reports are out that the Galaxy S11 along with Galaxy Fold 2 will be launched on February 11 in San Francisco. However, the company has not confirmed yet.

According to the tech blogger the smartphone will be available in three screen sizes – 6.4 or 6.2 inch, 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 SoC and are likely to boot Android 10 with One UI 2 custom skin on top.

