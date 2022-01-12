Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and 5000 mAh battery power the Oppo A36

In China, Oppo recently released its Oppo A36, one of the most affordable smartphones.

A 5000 mAh battery is included with the handset, according to GSM Arena. There is a punch hole in the top left corner of the screen for the 8MP selfie camera. The screen is an LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate but 720p resolution.

With two large, vertically aligned circles on either side of the dual cameras, the Reno7 looks similar. Besides the main camera, there is also a 2MP portrait assistant that has a 13MP sensor and an f/2.2 lens.

There is also a micro SD slot on the smartphone, which has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. ColorOS 11 runs on the A36, which has Android 11. Even though the handset has a 5,000mAh battery inside, according to GSM Arena, it can only charge up to 10W. Black or blue, the phone costs USD 250 and is available for pre-order. Pre-orders begin January 14.

(With inputs from ANI)