The most awaited FIFA 21 is finally here, and it will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from October 9. People who pre-order the game will be able to enjoy it from October 6 onwards.

“Get #FIFA21 on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One before FIFA 22 and upgrade your game for the equivalent next generation console (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X) for free,” said EA Sports FIFA in a tweet.

FIFA 21 comes in three editions i.e. the Standard, Champions and Ultimate editions. While the standard edition comes at Rs 3,999 the ultimate and champion editions are priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499 respectively.

Since the PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X are expected to be released later this year, EA Sports is giving buyers the option to upgrade the copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X with no additional costs.

The announcement of the launch comes as a relief to all the football lovers as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all football seasons of 2019-20, including Champions League, which was due in mid-March.

The gaming company is working with all leagues to ensure they have details of all the latest players in their roasters.

“We remain in constant communication with our club and league partners around the world to understand the impact of covid-19 on the footballing landscape. We will continue to liaise with them in the coming months as they work through their plans for the upcoming season,” EA Sports stated on their website.