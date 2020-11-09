EA Sports has revealed that FIFA 21 is delayed and will arrive on Google Stadia Cloud gaming service next year.

Previously, Google had mentioned that Madden NFL football video game series and FIFA would come to Stadia this year.

“FIFA is growing — in addition to FIFA 21 on next-gen this year and Stadia in the new year, the success of our FIFA Online 4 free-to-play game in Asia now leads us to expand that game to new markets, including the Middle East and Eastern Europe,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

However, Google recently announced two more games, Young Souls and Phoenix Point are coming to its Stadia Cloud gaming service users next year.

Google Stadia’s library has been growing rapidly and this month, the first EA title is set to hit the platform in the form of “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order”.

Young Souls and Phoenix Point join a host of other new game announcements for Stadia like Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and ARK: Survival Evolved, reports 9To5Google.