Now Facebook users would be able to decide exactly what features they want on the app’s navigation bar. Facebook has released a shortcut bar settings update that would allow users to make the changes.

The new feature already out for all iOS users. However, Android owners will get it in the next few weeks.

With this latest update, iOS users would be able to remove many tabs, including Marketplace, Watch, Groups, Events, Profile, Friend Requests, News, Today In as well as Gaming and Dating.

“We are rolling out navigation bar controls to make it easier for people to connect with the things they like and control the notifications they get within the Facebook app,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

In order to use the Shortcut Bar Settings options, user need to tap and hold on any of the shortcuts in the navigation bar that is at the bottom of the Facebook home screen on iOS and the top on Android.

The user would see a menu pop-up letting them remove that tab entirely, or leave it but disable the red notification count overlays. This will clear the space in the navigation bar for a better experience.

(With input from agencies)