Follow Us:
  1. Home / Technology / CSIR gets first woman head

CSIR gets first woman head

She is known for her work on the subject of lithium ion batteries, and she is the current director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) at Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.

SNS | New Delhi | August 7, 2022 4:34 pm

Nallathamby Kalaiselvi.

Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has been appointed as the first woman Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a consortium of 38 research institutes across the country.

She is known for her work on the subject of lithium-ion batteries, and she is the current director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) at Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.

Her appointment is for a period of two years with the day from the date of assumption of charge or till further orders, whichever is earlier, a personnel ministry order stated on Saturday.

Kalaiselvi broke the glass ceiling by a becoming scientist to head the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in February 2019.

She began her profession as an entry-level scientist in a similar institute.

Hailing from Ambasamudhram, a small city in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, Kalaiselvi went to a Tamil medium school.

(inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

COVID-19 spike: Union govt asks 7 states including Delhi to increase pace of vaccination
Chinese fake visa case: ED conducts raids in Tamil Nadu
Mother-son duo from TN playing for Hong Kong in Chess Olympiad