Tamil Nadu to move SC against Karnataka’s refusal to share Cauvery water

With Karnataka refusing to release the quantum of Cauvery water stipulated by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), Tamil Nadu is set to approach the Supreme Court.

Passing a resolution to this effect, an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned neighbouring state for denying Tamil Nadu the share of Cauvery water due to it.

Only the leaders of those parties having representation in the state assembly were invited to the meeting.

One of the three resolutions passed at the meeting read: “To secure Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of Cauvery water without any delay as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal and the Supreme Court’s verdict, all available legal steps will be taken if necessary.”

Another resolution strongly condemned Karnataka for its intransigence while yet another urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct the immediate release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Stalin pointed out that Karnataka had refused to release Cauvery water last year too forcing Tamil Nadu to move the apex court for justice. He said in the wake of favourable southwest monsoon this year with a forecast of normal rainfall, Karnataka’s defiance of the CWRC directive is unacceptable.

While it was initially announced that House Leader and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan would chair the meeting, it was presided over by Chief Minister Stalin to give it the required political weight. Besides the ruling DMK and its allies, including Congress, Left parties, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the principal Opposition AIADMK, the BJP, and the PMK took part in the meeting.

Since the meeting was meant for the parties having their presence in the legislature, the Tamil Nationalist ‘Naam Tamilar Katchi’ (NTK) of filmmaker Seeman, which has secured 8.2 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election, was not invited.

Emerging from the meeting, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, told the media that he suggested that an all-party delegation should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, farmers’ organisations held protests in the Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Tiruvarur districts in the delta region condemning Karnataka’s reluctance to share Cauvery water with the state. They appealed to the Union government to intervene in the matter in the interests of the farmers instead of feigning ignorance about it.