Crytek the developer of the famous game, Crysis announced an updated version of the first-person shooter ‘Crysis Remastered’. This time it is coming not only to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox but also the Nintendo Switch. Crytek confirmed the news in a blog post published Thursday following a leak.

The remaster is scheduled to be deployed this summer.

“We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again, and to bring all the Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game,” said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli.

Yerli further added, “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to PCs and current consoles — even Nintendo Switch! — so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit.”

The official Crysis Twitter, which has been dormant for years, made a comeback to reveal the game just as screenshots of the featured image, which was reportedly put up early and then swiftly taken down from developer Crytek’s website.

Twitter user Iashman spotted a website for Crysis Remastered, which reads.

“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”

"Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch." oooops 😉 pic.twitter.com/4EVNOHzLzb — lashman (@RobotBrush) April 16, 2020

Crysis was a 2007 first-person shooter, at the time a PC exclusive, that has always been a resource-hungry game. To give you some idea of how much of a hog the game was, Digital Foundry reported in 2018: “combine the latest and greatest Intel Core i7 8700K overclocked to 5.0GHz with an Nvidia Titan Xp and there’ll still be areas of the game that drop beneath 60fps – even at 1080p.