Billionaire Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and the payments app Square, has donated $10 million to Project 100, which will in turn give $1,000 in cash to 10,000 families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Project 100 is a joint effort between nonprofits GiveDirectly, Propel and Stand for Children, and has raised nearly $84 million since April. For seven years, GiveDirectly has been making cash donations to very poor families, first in Kenya and then Uganda. It aims to raise $100 million in order to provide cash gifts to 100,000 American families.

“The GiveDirectly funds were transferred to me within minutes of completing the survey on my Fresh EBT app,” said Josette Denis, a mother of six who lives in the Bronx, New York, and was a recipient of the $1,000 gift, according to a statement from GiveDirectly.

Other donors to Project 100 include Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, billionaires Steve Ballmer, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and MacKenzie Bezos.

Dorsey also donated $10 million this month to help prisons in the US fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was given to criminal justice advocacy group REFORM Alliance that would buy 10 million face masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for prisoners and other employees.

“$10mm to @REFORM Alliance to get PPE to every prison and jail in America, all towards their mission of reforming the criminal justice system,” Dorsey tweeted.

Dorsey has been on a giving spree since early April when he transferred $1 billion worth of his Square equity to a limited liability company called #startsmall.

Dorsey owns stock in both Twitter and Square, has a net worth at $4.8 billion, has distributed $85 million worth of Square stock to more than 50 nonprofits since April.