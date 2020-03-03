Oracle has postponed its OpenWorld Asia due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, joining the list of cancelled technology conferences.

The event was originally set for April 2020 in Singapore. The two-day event was due to feature CEO Safra Catz as headline speaker.

“In the light of the ‘COVID-19′ outbreak and the recent pronouncement of a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation, we are postponing Oracle OpenWorld Asia,” the company said in an email.

The software giant, however, did not clarify when the event would be rescheduled.

Oracle’s event postponement comes less than 24 hours after Google cancelled it’s Global News Initiative’ summit in northern California in April. Facebook, on the other hand, called off its flagship F8 developer conference in May.

Similarly, Microsoft has also cancelled its ‘IoT in Action’ conference in Melbourne while Intel has also cancelled briefing sessions for its flagship conference.

Earlier in mid-February, Cisco cancelled its flagship Cisco Live conference in Melbourne and later in the month, Salesforce cancelled its physical regional World Tour event for Sydney.

Meanwhile, two employees of Amazon and a Google employee were tested positive for Coronavirus.

Amazon’s employees have been infected in Italy and the company spokesperson Drew Herdener said that the company was “supporting the affected employees, who were in Milan and are now in quarantine”.

A Google employee in Switzerland was tested positive for COVID-19 last week at its office in Zurich, Switzerland.

Amazon has halted all non-essential travel, including trips within the US. The company also told employees to refrain from scheduling meetings that required flights until at least the end of April.

Twitter said that it would also restrict all nonessential business travel for its employees and partners.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen to 2,943, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 80,151.

(With input from agencies)