Social media giant Facebook is working to make live video call accessible to all. This new feature makes it easier for people to access live streams, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

In these difficult times when major countries are opting to work-from-home, demand for live video increases during COVID-19 lockdown, Facebook is now allowing non-users watch live streams from mobile devices too which was until now only available on desktop.

The feature is already available to Android users and will be rolling out to iOS “in the coming weeks,” reports Engadget.

Facebook is also adding new options like ‘Public Switch Telephone Network’, that would allow people to listen in on a Livestream via a toll free number.

Facebook Live is also working on an “audio only” mode. Seventy per cent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The social media giant is experiencing a massive surge in usage of its apps as billions of people stay home. However, to manage the unprecedented load on Internet infrastructure, Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday announced to lower video quality in India as well as Latin America.