China unveils ‘world’s fastest internet’ with speed up to 1200 GB

China has unveiled the “world’s fastest internet” which can transmit data at a lightening fast speed of 1.2 terabites per second. The speed of 1.2 TB per second means one can download more than a hundred movies in a second.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the project was a collaboration between Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation.

The speed of the internet is said to be at ten times faster than the current major routes. An extensive fiber cable network spanning over 3,000 kilometres has been laid across Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou. It has the capacity to transmit data at approximately 1200 GB per second.

Advertisement

This is way to fast than the United States’ recently launched fifth-generation Internet2 which can transmit the data 400 gigabits per second. Other major internet providers transmit the data at 100 GB per second.

First unveiled in July early this year and officially launched on Monday this week, the Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou connection has cleared all tests and performed reliably.

The project is part of China’s ambitious Future Internet Technology Infrastructure, a decade-long initiative and the latest iteration of the national China Education and Research Network.