As the percentage of content generation is increasing with time, it is getting difficult for consumers to store it. Keeping that in view, storage solutions major Western Digital at the ongoing ‘CES 2020’ has showcased world’s highest capacity portable 8TB solid-state drive (SSD) prototype.

“Consumers are generating more content than ever and require more advanced solutions to help them capture, access, share and manage it all,” said David Ellis, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital.

“Our top priority is to empower people by giving them complete control of their content, so they have peace of mind that it’s reliably stored and at their fingertips when and where they need it,” Ellis added.

On the occasion, it also unveiled the 1TB SanDisk dual connector drive that works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops. Called “Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C,” the all-metal, high-capacity drive can easily transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets and laptops and USB Type-A computers.

The company also showcased industry-first gaming SSDs WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSDs with SuperSpeed USB 20GBbs transfer speed, to allow PC and console gamers to drive their game and play without limits. It also demonstrated ‘ibi’, a SanDisk brand device for photos and videos.

The company said, “ibi is a smart photo management device from SanDisk that offers consumers local storage that works like a personal cloud for photos and videos.”

