TCL, a China-based electronics manufacturer, on Wednesday said it will follow a step-by-step approach to increase its reach in the market across major as well as small cities and towns in India.

“We will follow a step-by-step approach. We do not want to hurry as we want to provide right kind of service to our customers here,” TCL India General manager Mike Chen was quoted as saying by PTI.

Currently, the company only caters to a new range of TV and air conditioners for Indian consumers. However, it has plans to launch other products like washing machines, refrigerators and air purifiers in the next phase of product introduction.

Chen said the company is already covering 80 per cent of the tier-I tier-II cities in the country and is now looking at enhancing presence in tier-III and tier-IV towns.

“This expansion would also help us to get to the top three positions in the TV segment in the country,” he added.

Commenting on the sales performance in the country, he said the company posted 267 per cent increase (year-on-year) in sales volume in 2019.

The company sold 80,000 TV units in India in 2017, 3 lakh units in 2018 and have closed last year with 10 lakh units, Chen said.

Chen also said the company would also commence operations at its Tirupati-based plant from June this year.

“Going ahead, we will also add new product categories besides TVs and ACs at the facility,” he added.

The facility would also be used in future for exports, Chen noted.

The company has invested Rs 2,000 crore to set up panel factory in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

