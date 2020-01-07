Sony just made the beginning of CES 2020 even more interesting and worth the wait! It unveiled its electric concept sedan called, ‘Sony Vision-S’.

Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

With this announcement, the company has shown that it has not even started to explore its true strengths that begin from creating entertainment products to cameras, their sensors and so much more…

The Vision-S sports 33 different sensors located inside as well as outside of the car, along with multiple widescreen displays, 360 audio, and always-on connectivity, with some pieces coming from giant industry players like Bosch and BlackBerry. The car is powered by ‘newly-designed EV platform’—engineered by Magna, an automotive supplier.

The sedan looks similar to Porsche, especially around the headlights and the interiors also seemed to be inspired by other high-end models. The dashboard seems to have a wide-digital screen along with two other screens for the rear passengers placed in the headrests.

“This prototype embodies our contribution to the future of mobility,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said.

So far, no specific information is available about Vision-S as the company made the announcement at tail end of its CES press conference and spent few minutes to discuss it.

(With input from agencies)