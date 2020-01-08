Huami on Wednesday unveiled a wide range of devices including their smartwatches, wireless earbuds at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

Smartwatches:

The Xiaomi-backed wearable brand introduced Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit PowerBuds, Amazfit ZenBuds, Huami-PAI and Amazfit Home Studio during the event.

Amazfit T-Rex: It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and 5 ATM water resistance and comes with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing. It is equipped with GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker and a sleep monitoring sensor and aims to delivers an impressive 20-days battery life.

Amazfit Bip S: The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-On colour transflective display and weighs just 30 grams. It comes with 5ATM water resistance and has a built-in GPS. The company claims that the smartwatch has battery backup life up to 40 days.

Powerbuds:

Amazfit PowerBuds: These earbuds are designed for a firm fit. The company claims that its ‘professional heart monitoring functionality’ sets the PowerBuds apart, providing not only data tracking, but also real-time status updates and alerts right reported right in users ear.

The earbuds are touted to offer eight hours of listening time on one charge.

Amazfit ZenBuds: These are basically are basically smart sleep earbuds and offers 12 hours of battery life and 8 hours of soothing sounds. Like the PowerBuds it also comes with heart rate monitoring and sleep quality analysis features.

Amazfit HomeStudio:

The Home Studio is developed in partnership with STUDIO. It is basically a connected fitness treadmill paired with a 43-inch HD screen, called Smart Gym Hub, and surround-sound JBL speakers.

It help users to connect with a wide selection of diverse video workout classes and its AI-powered computer vision can even detect and help correct users’ form.

(With input from agencies)