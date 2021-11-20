Spotify rolls out lyrics feature globally for free, paying users

Spotify has finally rolled out its real-time lyrics feature globally being available across iOS, Android, desktop, games consoles, and TVs, which previously only offered it in a limited selection of countries.

According to The Verge, Musixmatch provided the lyrics, which offered lyrics for “over 8 million” titles and will be accessible on basically every platform where Spotify has an app. These platforms comprise iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. Both free and premium listeners can avail of this feature.

Spotify also provided a social element, which allows a user to share lyrics on social media.

According to The Verge, the feature will be available across the “majority” of its music library says the company.

Introducing a new lyrics feature, Spotify said that it’s discontinuing its ‘Behind the Lyrics’ feature.

Those who are not aware of, Spotify earlier worked with Musixmatch for displaying song lyrics until parting ways with the company in 2016. It has offered a ‘Behind the Lyrics’ feature following its partnership with Genius since then.

Although the feature offers background information on songs, but not so useful for karaoke sessions. As per The Verge, though it’s offered lyrics in some markets, like Japan, the feature hasn’t received a widespread launch in western markets like the US.

(With inputs from ANI)