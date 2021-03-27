Tech giant Apple on Saturday released an iOS update for iPhone and iPad devices. The release of the software was paired with an advisory asking their users to upgrade as soon as possible as it aims to fix the Webkit that may have been actively exploited.

While explaining the issue with the Webkit, the Cupertino-based tech giant said, it may have allowed malicious sites to perform cross-site scripting (XSS) arbitrarily.

The new update is available just three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates.

The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

All four software updates (iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, iOS 12.5.2, and watchOS 7.3.3) should already be available to all users of supported devices right now.

Published on Apple’s Developer webpage, the data shows that in total, 80 per cent of all devices use iOS 14, with 12 per cent still using iOS 13 and the remaining 8 per cent still running iOS 12 or earlier. For the iPad, 70 per cent of all devices use iPadOS 14.

Nearly 12 per cent of all active iPhones are still running iOS 13, and 2 per cent are running even older iOS versions (as of February 24).

Nearly 14 per cent of all active iPads are still running iPadOS 13, while 16 per cent remain on an even older software version.

Apple has also released updates for fir watchOS 7.3.3, watchOS 7.3.3 for Apple Watch along with a patch update to iOS 12, version 12.5.2 for the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, third-generation iPad mini, first-generation iPad Air and the sixth-generation iPod 7 touch users.