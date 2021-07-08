Apple Inc. is expected to introduce the OLED iPad in 2023, the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) said in its newest quarterly OLED Shipment Report.

According to MacRumors, Apple will enter the market with a 10.9-inch AMOLED iPad, which prior sources have suggested could be an iPad Air.

Right now, OLED displays are limited to Apple’s iPhone lineup, the Apple Watch and the MacBook Pro Touch Bar, but Apple has been working to bring OLED to Macs and loads, the report said.

DigiTimes has also predicted a 2022 release for an OLED iPad, as have sites like ETNews, which rely on supply chain data.

Kuo also said that Apple’s first OLED iPad would be an iPad Air rather than an iPad Pro, with Apple continuing to use mini-LED technology for the iPad Pro lineup.

Several reports about the OLED iPad haven’t specified that the device will be an iPad Air, but that’s the general expectation as Kuo often has reliable insight into Apple’s plans.

OLED technology is expensive, which is a factor that has thus far limited it to smaller devices like iPhones and Apple Watches.

When adopted in the iPad, it will bring improved brightness, higher contrast, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles, the report said.

The DSCC report also suggests that Apple will “cancel the Touch Bar” in the future, which is in line with MacBook Pro rumours.

The new MacBook Pro models expected in 2021 will do away with the OLED Touch Bar, with Apple instead returning to a standard function row of keys.