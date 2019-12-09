Apple iPhone SE launched in 2016 will get a second generation upgrade. But this time it won’t be named SE2 instead it might be renamed as iPhone 9. As per recent report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the iPhone SE 2 will likely be called iPhone 9, owing to the fact that it will feature the same chassis as that of the iPhone 8.

The device is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display with bezels along with a faster A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and could start selling at $399. The iPhone SE 2 will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo iPhone SE 2 is scheduled to go into mass production in January 2020 and will be launched at the end of March.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version. This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red. Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

(With input from agencies)