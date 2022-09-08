Apple iPhone 14 launch comes with an array of gadgets and gizmos

One of the most anticipated tech events of the year, the Apple “Far Out” event finally took place on Wednesday in Steve Jobs Theater, in Cupertino.

Plenty of devices were unveiled, including new iPhone14 lineup, 3 new watches, A16 Bionic chip, and AirPods.

Series 8 Apple Watch

Apple presented Series 8 Apple Watch and claims that the Watch offers a new feature, which contains a crash detection capability senor that will only activate when the user is driving and that it can track changes in body temperature.

Along with midnight starlight, silver, and product red, the Apple Watch Series 8 will also be offered in three different stainless steel finishes: silver, gold, and graphite.

SE Apple Watch

Since its debut two years ago, the Apple Watch SE has been a fantastic choice for individuals looking for a more cheap wearable to connect with their iPhone.

It has features such an optical heart rate sensor, fall detection, a Retina OLED display, emergency SOS, and water resistant up to 50 metres.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple announced a new version, Watch Ultra, a brand-new model, alongside the Watch Series 8 as Apple’s tough and rugged, flagship wristwatch.

It brings a new design with a larger display and a new design that was created especially for recording sporting activity, exploring new places, and engaging in outdoor activities. It also has a longer battery life and a variety of bracelets.

iPhone 14 lineup

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max were among the new smartphones that Apple unveiled. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sport the improved A16 Bionic chip, while the non-Pro models will have the A15 Bionic chip from last year.

With a design known as the “dynamic island,” the latter two have also moved the front-facing camera notch away from the edge and onto the display. This pill-shaped cutout holds Face ID, a selfie camera, and privacy indications.

The iPhone 14 will go on sale in India from September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will make its debut in October 7th.

Apple AirPods Gen 2

The New AirPods Gen 2 offers the same stem design, but it now come with an additional extra small ear-tip size and still have silicone tips. Apple has included sliding controls for volume control and touch controls for media playing, allowing users to adjust the volume with a few quick swipes on their earphones.

Bionic chip A16

The A16 Bionic chip, which contains 16 billion transistors and a 16-core brain engine capable of doing up to 17 trillion operations per second, has a multi-core processor with six high-performance and two efficiency cores, a five-core GPU, and 16 cores.

Its components are made using a 4nm manufacturing method and are intended to speed up iOS and smartphone apps’ AI functions as well as other duties.

Apple’s iOS 16 will reportedly include Android’s “Always-On display” feature, however it might only be available on iPhone 14 Pro versions.

The lock screen has also received a number of improvements, including the option to install widgets and customise their design as well as a new method of alert display.

