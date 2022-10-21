Report reveals Apple will not manufacture iPhone 14 Pro Max in India

According to reports, Apple will not produce its premium model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, from the just-launched iPhone 14 series in the nation.

According to a number of claims, India is where the iPhone 14 Pro Max is made. Close sources, however, indicate that the premium model won’t be produced there, as stated by GizmoChina.

The internet giant is apparently lowering its reliance on China for product manufacture, according to the reports.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” the company said last month.