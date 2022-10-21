Report reveals Apple will not manufacture iPhone 14 Pro Max in India

According to reports, Apple will not produce its premium model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, from the just-launched iPhone 14 series in the nation.
According to a number of claims, India is where the iPhone 14 Pro Max is made. Close sources, however, indicate that the premium model won’t be produced there, as stated by GizmoChina.
The internet giant is apparently lowering its reliance on China for product manufacture, according to the reports.
“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” the company said last month.
The new iPhone 14 is being put together by Foxconn at its Sriperumbudur facility close to Chennai.
At this rate, industry observers believe that Apple may produce the iPhone 15 in India and China simultaneously in next year.
With the iPhone SE, the tech giant began producing iPhones in India in 2017.
The Foxconn factory in the nation is where Apple produces some of its most technologically advanced iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, while the Wistron factory in the nation is where the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are put together.