Amazon India on Wednesday announced access to an array mobile gaming content with their Prime membership along with new Prime benefit that will allow subscribers to use in-game content such as collectables, upgrades, and, importantly, the Prime-only tournaments.

Some of the popular games now available to Amazon Prime members include Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Words With Friends 2, Mafia City, and the World Cricket Championship 2.

“We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India said in a statement.

All the gaming content under the Prime membership will be available on Amazon India website and smartphone apps, via a separate section. Alternatively, Prime members can visit amazon.in/gaming on any device to check the list of games that are available under the subscription.

Amazon says all the games, provided under the Prime benefits, can be downloaded on all platforms, including Android and iOS. The Prime members need to log in with their Amazon username and password within the game to unlock benefits, such as collectables and coins.

As the introductory benefits, Amazon is providing in-game content such as Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and “hero & skin” trial card on the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and a Mystery Box for Words With Friends 2.

The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month.

The yearly subscription of Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 999 while the monthly tiers are available at Rs 129.