AI not a threat to HI or human employment avenues; new tech a necessity to industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be no threat to the human intelligence and job avenues of employment seekers. Moreover, digital transformation and new technologies have now become a necessity for all manufacturers to remain ahead and survive in the marketplace.

These were the inferences drawn by experts and entrepreneurs at a thematic session on manufacturing and Industry 4.0 organised at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit starting Monday.

Participants in the session on “Transforming Manufacturing with Industry 4.0”- also held that new technologies such as Industry 4.0/5.0 help in increasing labour productivity, lowering down cost of operations and making industries more sustainable.

The session brought together leading figures from the global manufacturing and technology industries.

The session was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Industries Minister of Rajasthan Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Industries Minister, MoS Industries K K Vishnoi, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg.

In his address, Union Minister Goyal said, “There is no danger to human intelligence (HI) from the evolving artificial intelligence (AI).

There is a perception that AI will pose a threat to human intelligence and will eat up our job opportunities. However, this is a wrong notion, human intelligence would always remain superior to AI.

“AI would not minimise the employment avenues, rather it will increase opportunities for job seekers, ” Minister Goyal said.

The foundation stone laid by ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 will ensure that the land of Rajasthan is known for new innovations, adoption of technologies that provide sustainable solutions in the coming years”, he added.

Col Rathore said, “The state government remains committed to ensure that MSMEs are able to effectively utilise the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, cloud computing that will lead to smart manufacturing, mass customisation, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions.

“The digital transformation of manufacturing aligns perfectly with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat expounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jl”, Ashutosh A T Pednekar, Secretary, Rural Development, Rajasthan said, ”

The session took the conversation forward on the transformational role being played in the manufacturing sector by the entry of Industry 4.0, AI-driven innovations and automation, cutting-edge advancements in the industry.

The major issues of Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 such as Big Data, Smart factories, Human-Machine Interaction, Predictive Maintenance and Sustainable Production along with their industry-specific applications were also deliberated upon during the session.

The session brought together esteemed dignitaries including Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries, Ashutosh A.T Pednekar, Secretary, Rural Development, Kamal Bali, President & CEO of Volvo Group India Private Limited, Sandip Patel, MD and CEO, IBM India & South Asia, Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD, JCB India Ltd. Vishal Dhupar, MD, Nvidia, South Asia, Tejpreet Singh Chopra, CEO, Bharat Light & Power (BLP) Group and Dilip Swahney, MD, Rockwell Automation India Pvt. Ltd.