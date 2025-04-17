Grok just got a ‘memory’ upgrade; here’s how it works

Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, is steadily closing the gap between its Grok chatbot and leading competitors like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

On April 17, xAI introduced a new ‘memory’ feature for Grok, allowing the chatbot to retain details from previous conversations with users. That means Grok can now offer more personalized answers, tailored recommendations based on your past interactions, assuming you have used it enough for it to get a sense of your preferences.

ChatGPT has offered a similar memory function for some time and recently upgraded it to reference a user’s entire chat history. Google’s Gemini also uses memory to customize its replies for each person.

“Memories are transparent: you can see exactly what Grok knows and choose what to forget,” the official Grok account posted on X.

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57 — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

The new feature availability

Grok’s memory feature is currently in beta on Grok.com and on the Grok iOS and Android apps, though it’s not yet available in the EU or U.K.

You can also delete certain ‘memories’

You can disable the feature from the Data Controls section in settings, and delete specific memories by tapping the icon under each memory in the Grok web chat interface (with Android support coming soon).

Grok’s rise in the AI industry

Grok is actively exploring ways to expand and is giving a tough competition to its top rivals–Sam Altman’s OpenAI and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

In its recent series of development, xAI April 16 introduced a new tool called ‘Grok Studio’. The Studio is stepping up the game for AI-powered creativity and productivity.

The chatbot can now produce documents, code, reports, and even browser-based games. Studio also opens content in a separate window, enabling collaborative editing between the user and Grok. Plus, with new Google Drive integration, users can now upload files directly, giving Grok access to documents, spreadsheets, and slides for even deeper assistance.