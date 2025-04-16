All your AI creations–now in one place! OpenAI rolls out new image library

OpenAI has launched a new image library feature in ChatGPT, allowing users to easily access and organize AI-generated images right within the app.

What is OpenAI’s new image library feature in ChatGPT?

Advertisement

The image library is tailored to help creators and designers to track and organize visual content.

Advertisement

All of your image creations, all in one place. Introducing the new library for your ChatGPT image creations—rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg. pic.twitter.com/ADWuf5fPbj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 15, 2025

How to access the image library?

You can find the image library in the ChatGPT sidebar under a new ‘Library’ section. By clicking on it, users can browse a grid layout showcasing the images they have previously created.

The feature also includes a button at the bottom of the screen for generating new images, as briefly shown in the demo video above.

This tool is especially useful for users who regularly create images with ChatGPT or want an easy way to revisit past visual content.

Who can access the OpenAI image library?

The update is being rolled out to Free, Plus, and Pro users on both mobile devices and the web.

In related news, OpenAI is reportedly working on a social media platform resembling X (formerly known as Twitter). As reported by The Verge, the project is still in its early phases and currently exists only as an internal prototype. The initial version is centered around showcasing ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities. It remains uncertain whether this platform will be launched as a standalone app or integrated into the current ChatGPT experience.