In a shocking yet bizarre incident, a 7-year-old boy accidentally swallowed his Christmas gift, an Apple Airpod, and was later rushed to an emergency room in the US state of Georgia.

An X-ray image taken at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, displayed the device resting peacefully inside the boy’s stomach.

According to ABC News, the doctors told boy’s mother that the gadget will pass through on its own after a few days.

As per the local media reports, the mother was quoted as saying that her son was holding the device in his mouth by the stem when he swallowed it.

The mother said that her son was also nervous about getting too close to his phone in case it connected to the AirPod and started playing music.

“Today, we didn’t yell at him, didn’t curse, didn’t ask why, didn’t tell him he was too old, didn’t shame him, and didn’t make the situation worse. He already felt bad. He was scared and nervous.

“We let him know that everything was going to be okay, stayed calm, and it helped him to relax so that the doctors could do their jobs,” Stroud posted on Facebook.

“Thanks for all of the prayers,” she added.

Apple Aipods were among the most popular gift items during the recent Christmas season. Apple had released Airpod’s ‘Pro’ version towards the end of 2019, which contains silicone tips and a shorter, squatter design. Its design probably makes it easier to accidentally swallow it.

