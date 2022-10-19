iPhone 14 Plus likely suffering from production cuts: Report

Apple apparently reduced the amount of the iPhone 14 Plus it was producing after just two weeks on the market.

According to two supply chain sources who cited The Information, Apple is reducing the manufacture of the iPhone 14 Plus, according to AppleInsider.

According to one insider, at least one Chinese manufacturer was instructed to stop producing iPhone 14 Plus components while the demand for the device is reevaluated by its procurement team, the report added.

Additionally, two downstream suppliers in China that put together components into larger modules are reducing their output by 70 and 90 percent, respectively.

According to a second source, Apple requested at least one manufacturer to raise production of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max parts, but not at a rate that would have balanced out the decrease in iPhone 14 Plus parts.

According to the second source, Apple is still anticipated to offer a Plus model in 2023 despite changes in production orders.

As a result of Apple’s iPhone supply chain’s size and complexity, opinions from a single supplier or manufacturer might not accurately represent the situation as a whole. According to the story, Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously stated the same thing.

Sub-assembly producers, such as those that build cameras, must adhere to the same principle. As supply and demand equalise, Apple’s supply chain inventory may increase.

A recent report said that the iPhone 14 Plus was not doing well.

According to the DigiTimes story, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have received a “enthusiastic” response, significantly overshadowing sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

(inputs from IANS)