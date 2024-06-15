Stress can also be a trigger for the onset of autoimmune rheumatic diseases, says expert

An autoimmune disease is an inflammatory condition where the immune system malfunctions and attacks your own tissue. Women have a higher prevalence than men. The incidence of autoimmune diseases is increasing year over year. This is likely due to many factors, including hormonal changes, environmental toxins, food, stress, trauma, lack of exercise, infection, and other factors. Apart from compliance with rheumatic medicines, there are several lifestyle measures that may have a positive influence on the disease process. Dr Parthajit Das, the director of the Asian Institute of Immunology and Rheumatology, therefore enlightens us with lifestyle advice for personal care.

Eat healthy – Nutrition and immunity are closely related. 80 per cent of the immune system is within the gut lining; any imbalances regarding your microbiome can contribute to the development or flare of an autoimmune disease. An adequate hydration level should be maintained. Organic food packed with natural probiotics and prebiotics, whole foods (especially fruits and vegetables), and meals rich in dietary fibre must be consumed. Avoid processed foods, artificial sweeteners, colours, other antibiotics, simple carbohydrates and gluten, as these may aggravate your autoimmune disease.

Manage weight – People who are overweight or obese have an increased risk of more inflammation. Hence, weight must be managed. Fat cells located in the belly area produce and secrete compounds that can contribute to inflammation. Even a modest weight loss of 10 per cent of body weight can help reduce the inflammatory burden in the body.

Manage stress – Stress causes an increase in cortisol, which then causes inflammation in the body. Studies show that stress can also be a trigger for the onset and flares of autoimmune rheumatic diseases.The ability to manage stress can be developed. A positive attitude towards life and nurturing healthy relations with friends and family help with stress management.

Additionally, sleeping well and breathing exercises like pranayam help avoid stress . Engaging in meditation, yoga, and tai-chi and avoiding alcohol and drugs may reduce stress and compulsive behaviours.

Sleep more – The average adult needs seven to nine hours of quality sleep on a regular basis. Less than that doesn’t allow your immune system to perform at an optimum level, plus your brain won’t be able to fully function without that sleep. Sleep helps tissues in the body heal appropriately and also helps the body restore hormonal imbalances with a positive impact on autoimmune diseases.

Exercise often – Due to the anti-inflammatory effects of exercise, strong evidence has shown it to be protective against chronic autoimmune diseases. Regular aerobic exercises (walking, jogging, cycling, swimming) mixed with muscle-building exercises help to decrease tissue inflammation and pain. Exercises increase cognitive ability and improve bone and musculoskeletal health.

Lastly, alcohol consumption on regular and excess limits must be reduced, while mild exercises must be induced to keep your body fit and healthy.

Dr MS Purkait, the medical superintendent of Techno India DAMA Hospital, shares a few incumbent suggestions which can be adopted on a regular basis, irrespective of gender.

A healthy diet rich in proteins, fibre and vitamins is advised. The diet should consist of naturally sourced fruits, vegetables, and seeds. The cooking should be done in healthy oil like olive, canola, mustard, or sunflower oil. Non-vegetarians can include fish, lean meat and eggs in their diet. The intake of salt and sugar should be controlled.

Avoid alcohol consumption over an excess limit. Quit smoking or addiction to drugs.

Mild to moderate exercise for 20 to 40 minutes a day for four to five days a week or walking 10,000 steps five days a week is advised.

Adequate sleep of six to eight hours a day is a definite task.

Meditation and yoga are to be incorporated into the daily routine to relieve stress , anxiety, panic attacks, and sleep deprivation issues.

Practising proper hand hygiene and proper food preparation methods, such as the use of hand washing soaps, liquid hand washes, and sanitisers. Healthy food preparation contributes greatly to stable human health. Maintaining hygiene in the kitchen, choosing healthy vegetables and fruits, eating fewer spices, and controlling oil intake are some of the prime factors in healthy food preparation. Avoid open, street-side foods. Drink clean and filtered water.

Doing regular tests, as advised by the physician, is important. Taking vaccines on time and also seeking proper advice from a trained professional if one is feeling stressed or depressed are crucial.

Moreover, Aparupa Ojha, the clinical psychologist of Monoshij, an initiative of Techno India Group, consistently provides valuable guidance to maintain mental well-being on a regular basis by disconnecting oneself temporarily from a digital screen and participating more in offline activities.

Many times, we might be caught in situations where we fail to assert ourselves. For instance, your team leader might assign you work right before you are about to leave the office. In such scenarios, we often give in and end up working around the clock. Setting boundaries and communicating one’s limits can help. It is important to remember that saying ‘no’ is an act of self-care and self-respect.

Taking time for things or activities that give you joy and help you relax can contribute to a sense of well-being. Engaging in hobbies, indulging in a book, chalking out an activity schedule and following it keeps one focused.

Sleep is an important mechanism that recharges the mind and body. Establishing a relaxing bedtime routine and creating a conducive environment can promote restful sleep.There are several sleep hygiene techniques one can adhere to.

Engaging in regular exercise releases endorphins, which can boost one’s mood and reduce stress levels. Finding an activity that is the right fit for you and sustaining it can help.

Nurturing supportive relationships is vital. Having people who inspire and uplift us can enhance our self-esteem. Keeping aside time to interact with your loved ones can strengthen bonds. In difficult times, having close friends can make you feel nurtured.

Practising gratitude by spending a few minutes every day thinking about what one is thankful for. This can make one feel a sense of contentment by focusing on good things in life.

Even if technology has numerous advantages, it’s important to disconnect from the internet. Chalking out a time to disconnect from the screen and participate in offline activities can help. One can utilise this time for introspection, reading, hobbies, or face-to-face interactions with loved ones.

Perspective-taking can help us develop empathy and compassion, reduce disagreements, and strengthen relationships with others. It enables us to see that there are other realities except our own.