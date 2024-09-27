Effective strategies towards managing stress

Workplace stress is becoming a significant issue across industries, impacting both employee health and organisational performance. Without effective management, stress can lead to severe physical and mental health problems, including heart attacks and suicide. Recent incidents, such as the death of a 25-year-old IIT, IIM graduate working at a multinational firm and rising heart attack cases among young professionals, highlight the critical need to address stress in the workplace.

To prevent such harmful effects, the following are a few ways we can manage stress in the workplace:

Prioritise regular exercise: Physical activity significantly reduces stress by boosting endorphins—your body’s natural mood enhancers. Regular exercise can help prevent heart issues, especially in high-stress jobs.

Ensure adequate sleep: Getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep is crucial for managing stress. Sleep deprivation leads to poor decision-making, irritability, and a higher risk of cardiovascular vascular disease.

Set clear work-life boundaries: Maintaining a healthy work-life balance by setting strict work hours and disconnecting after hours helps prevent burnout and reduces the long-term health effects of chronic stress.

Practise assertive communication: Effectively expressing your needs and addressing conflicts directly can prevent stress buildup. Clear, respectful and assertive communication improves workplace relationships and reduces emotional strain.

Manage workload effectively: Break down large tasks, delegate responsibilities, and use time management tools to stay organised. Effective workload management reduces the feeling of being overwhelmed and helps maintain productivity without compromising well-being.

Use leisure time wisely: Engage in relaxation activities and hobbies to unwind. Practices like mindfulness or meditation can help calm the mind, while breaks during work days can boost focus and reduce stress.

Handle criticism constructively: View feedback as a chance to grow rather than a personal attack. Handling criticism positively can help reduce feelings of inadequacy, preventing stress from escalating.

Seek help when needed: Don’t hesitate to reach out for support from colleagues, mentors, or professional counsellors when stress feels unmanageable. Seeking help early can prevent stress from turning into serious mental or physical health issues.

By focusing on these stress management strategies, both employees and organisations can foster healthier work environments, improve productivity, and protect long-term well-being.

The writer is counselling psychologist, Monoshij