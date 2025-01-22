Distressing about Human Metapneumovirus: Doctor explains what you should know

From 2019 to 2021, COVID-19 created global havoc, resulting in widespread fear, loss of lives and economic disruption. It created a lasting impact with an increased public sensitivity towards respiratory illness. Recently Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) has captured the attention after multiple cases were reported from China and more recently, cases in India. However, should you be anxious about this new virus and is it as dangerous as that of COVID-19? And what one can do to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus?

“Human Metapneumovirus is a virus causing respiratory infection and is not new,” says Dr Joydeep Ghosh, Consultant Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Anandapur. He further stated how the virus has been around for 15-25 years, “Previously, in countries like the USA, 10-15 per cent cases have been documented among patients with respiratory illness, specifically among children.” Symptoms for this virus are no different from those of any other seasonal flu, such as sore throat, cough and cold, high fever, mild joint pain and in some cases, breathing problems in individuals with pre-existing lung conditions. Despite its widespread presence, it never came into the limelight in India due to limited testing. “The test for hMPV is too expensive and was rarely conducted before COVID-19. Instead, it was treated symptomatically,” added Dr Ghosh.

Advertisement

While the rise of hMPV cases in China raises concern, experts emphasise that this virus is not as fatal and dangerous as COVID-19. Dr Sumita Saha, Consultant Paediatrics, at Fortis Hospital, elaborated, “We don’t know whether the virus in China is a mutated variant; if it is, then it is a matter of concern. However, if the virus has not changed its strain, it is similar to a viral respiratory infection. It is rarely fatal. Infants and elderly people are more susceptible to this virus, but the mortality rate is low.”

Advertisement

Dr Ghosh stressed that unless a genetic mutation is identified, it is straightforward to manage. “Mutation can make viruses more dangerous and toxic, but so far, there’s no data on the strain and the cases that are reported in China.”

Symptoms for the virus are similar to a common cold or flu and include sneezing, sore throat, cough, fever and headache. Individuals with comorbidity or vulnerable groups like infants and elderly people can have severe symptoms like breathing difficulties.

“Most patients get cured within 4-5 days,” said Dr Saha, adding, “The test for hMPV known as the Upper Respiratory Viral Panel is costly and can range from Rs 25,000-27,000.” She highlights that these tests become unnecessary for adults with mild symptoms and are normally conducted for vulnerable groups.

The hMPV virus spreads like any other respiratory virus through droplets from coughs, sneezes and close contact. Poor hand hygiene and a crowded environment provide an upper hand for the virus to enter our bodies.

While Human Metapneumovirus is not as dangerous as COVID-19, both doctors suggested some precautions to keep in mind to avoid any kind of respiratory diseases. Primary precautions include wearing a mask, specifically in a crowded place or poorly ventilated areas; washing hands frequently with soap and water, and using sanitisers; avoiding large gatherings and keeping distance from people having symptoms. If you experience symptoms, isolate yourself to prevent spreading the virus to others. Dr Saha suggested some measures for the parents as most of the patients affected in India are less than one year old. “Parents should ensure that their child gets proper nutrition to boost immunity. If someone in your household feels unwell, they should avoid direct contact with the child. If contact is unavoidable, wearing a mask is essential.”

Public fear of hMPV is largely a result of the psychological impact of COVID-19. Dr Ghosh, reassured, “This virus is not a new threat, nor is it as severe as COVID-19. However, it is important to be aware and take precautions.”

Dr Saha concluded, “People now have become increasingly wary about respiratory infections. Awareness is important, but it is equally important to dispel misconceptions.”