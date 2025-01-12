BJP will win Milkipur assembly bypolls with record margin: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has claimed that the BJP would win the Milkipur by-election with record margin and said the HMPV virus which is spreading rapidly in the country is a mild virus. Pathak, who reached Ayodhya on Sunday to participate in the Pratistha Dwadashi ceremony organised on the first anniversary of the consecreation of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, said the BJP candidate would win the Milkipur by-election with huge votes.

“People have shown their inclination towards the BJP in the past by-election in 9 assembly seats in which BJP won 7. This would be repeated in Milkipur too this time,” he claimed. As regards the HMPV virus, which is fast spreading in the country, Brajesh Pathak, who is also the stare health minister, said it is a mild virus which gets eliminated in three days along with a minor cold.

Advertisement

After worshipping at the Ram temple, the deputy cm said one year has passed since the inauguration of the grand temple of Ramlala. On such an auspicious occasion, I convey my best wishes to the country and the people of the Ayodhya. Along with this, I also express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi.

Advertisement

“Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Ram temple was given grandeur. Ram devotees of the country and the world are expressing their gratitude to the Prime Minister,” he said. Commenting on the preparations for Mahakumbh, he said that only yesterday we had held a review meeting of Mahakumbh. Very good preparation. There is going to be a supernatural, divine and grand Mahakumbh, he further claimed.