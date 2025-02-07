59 cases of HMPV virus reported in India from Jan 6 to 29: MoS

A total of 59 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported from January 6 to 29 in 11 states and Union territories.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a question on cases of HMPV been detected in the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said, “Since January 6 till 29 January, 2025 a total of 59 cases have been reported by 11 States/UTs in India.”

“The HMPV has been present globally since 2001. The data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) does not indicate any unusual rise in Influenza Like Illness (ILI)/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases anywhere in the country which has also been corroborated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) sentinel surveillance data,” he said.

Jadhav said the Health Ministry has taken several specific measures to monitor and control the spread of HMPV cases and to create public awareness through campaigns regarding its symptoms and prevention strategies.

“Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) has been activated at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since January 6, 2025 for regular monitoring of HMPV situations. Daily Situational Report (SitRep) is shared to the concerned stakeholders.

“States/UTs have been advised to be vigilant and send respiratory samples of hospitalized SARI cases to designated Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for testing and sequencing of positive samples,” he said.

The Minister said a robust surveillance system for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for Influenza is already in place in India through both ICMR and IDSP networks.

He said the states have been advised to enhance Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and awareness among the population regarding prevention of transmission of the virus through simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water, avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease, cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing etc.

Jadhav said the government conducted a preparedness drill across the country and it is ascertained that the health system is adequately prepared to deal with the seasonal increase in respiratory illness.