Antibiotics won’t respond to HMPV as it’sa viral disease: Dr Sandeep Nayar

As cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) continue to be reported from across the country, medical experts and senior government officials have urged the general public to be cautious and not panic. Dr Sandeep Nayar, HOD, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Allergy and Sleep Disorders, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, helps us decode the ailment. “HMPV is a respiratory virus which was discovered in 2001 in the Netherlands. It belongs to the Pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It is a common respiratory virus that causes infections such as the common cold.

HMPV is seasonal, typically prevalent during winter and early spring, similar to respiratory syncytial virus and influenza,” he tells The Statesman in an exclusive interview. “It causes illnesses ranging from mild colds to severe lung infections such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. While it can infect individuals of all ages, the ailment poses a particular threat to young children and elderly population,” he says. Nayar says children may experience severe symptoms, including acute breathlessness, wheezing, severe cough, high grade fever and infants may stop feeding and even get dehydrated. HMPV is highly contagious and can spread through respiratory droplets, direct contact, surface contamination or sometimes small respiratory particles may remain suspended in the air and spread to others.

The virus has an incubation period of three to six days, during which a person may be contagious even if they do not show symptoms. At least 11 HMPV cases have been reported across India so far. Should we be worried? “HMPV is not a new virus. It has been here for quite some time, peaking in winters. We have been having these cases in the past winters and most of them are recovering without much complications or severity. Since there is a surge in such cases in the neighbouring country (China) and few cases detected in India, it is advisable to take precautions,” the doctor says.

Nayar also says that there is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV and prevention is the cornerstone of controlling its spread. “The treatment includes rest and hydration. Antipyretics and analgesics like Paracetamol and other painkillers can be taken to reduce symptoms. Oxygen therapy may be required in severe cases who may have hypoxia due to severe bronchospasm — mostly seen in patients who are having underlying airway disease like asthma or COPD. “Remember antibiotics have no role as HMPV is a viral disease and will not respond to it. Since there is no specific treatment, precaution remains the main aim of preventing its spread.

So, hand hygiene, social distancing, respiratory etiquette, wearing a mask, proper ventilation, avoiding and proper nutrition may help to tackle the present situation,” he adds. The doctor also drew parallels between HMPV and COVID-19. “Both Covid and HMPV are viral illnesses and infect respiratory symptoms. Both spread via airway droplets and are highly contagious. But COVID-19 had a very long incubation period and patients remained infective to others for a very long time resulting in spreading to others for a longer time, so isolation for a longer time was advised.

“Moreover, COVID was a new virus where the treatment was a challenge whereas HMPV is an old virus and we know its nature. COVID involved other symptoms too and many of the patients were having extrapulmonary symptoms whereas HMPV mainly involved respiratory system and that too upper airways, causing severe symptoms only amongst vulnerable groups. “The precautions to prevent both illnesses remain the same and social distance as well as hand hygiene with mask application being the mainstay,” Nayar says.

Some studies claim intriguing connections between HMPV and kidney health. What is your comment? “Anecdotal report linking HMPV and kidney involvement has been reported. But more reports and research is needed to prove such an association. There may be some patients which may have AKI (Acute Kidney Injury) but we need to wait for other reports before we label HMPV as a nephrotoxic viral infection,” he adds.