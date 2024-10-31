Protecting eyes during Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings joy, celebrations and vibrant fireworks displays. However, along with the festivities comes the risk of accidents, particularly those involving the eyes. Firecrackers, sparklers and airborne pollutants pose significant threats to eye health, making it crucial to take precautions during this festive season. This advisory outline’s potential risks and provides practical tips to ensure the safety and well-being of your eyes during Diwali.

Common eye injuries during Diwali

Eye injuries related to firecrackers are a frequent occurrence during Diwali, with various types of traumas that can cause temporary or permanent vision loss. The following are some of the most common injuries:

Chemical burns: Firecrackers contain chemicals like potassium nitrate and Sulphur. These can cause severe chemical burns if they come into contact with the eyes, leading to redness, irritation and potential corneal damage.

Thermal burns: Direct exposure to the flames from firecrackers or sparklers can lead to thermal burns on the delicate tissues of the eyes.

Corneal abrasions: Flying debris from fireworks or accidental rubbing of the eyes after handling firecrackers can result in corneal abrasions, causing pain, tearing and blurred vision.

Blunt trauma: High-speed projectiles from fireworks can strike the eye, leading to bruising, swelling, bleeding inside the eye (hyphaema, vitreous and/or retinal haemorrhage), and more severe conditions like retinal detachment

Foreign bodies: Tiny particles from burst crackers or smoke can lodge in the eyes, causing discomfort, infection or inflammation.

Pollutants and eye health

During Diwali, air pollution levels often spike due to the bursting of firecrackers. Smoke, dust, and particulate matter can severely affect eye health, especially for those with pre-existing eye conditions like dry eye syndrome, allergies, or sensitivity to pollutants. Pollutants can exacerbate symptoms such as:

Redness

Itching

Tearing

Burning sensation

Swollen eyelids

Prolonged exposure to polluted air may also increase the risk of developing conjunctivitis (pink eye) or exacerbate conditions like allergic conjunctivitis.

Prevention tips for eye safety during Diwali

Here are some essential safety tips to protect your eyes during Diwali celebrations:

Maintain a safe distance: Keep a safe distance from the area where firecrackers are being burst. Ensure that children and elderly individuals stay away from the immediate vicinity of fireworks.

Supervise children: Ensure that children do not handle fireworks unsupervised. Educate them on the importance of keeping a safe distance and never pointing fireworks at others.

Wash hands thoroughly: After handling firecrackers, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. This reduces the risk of transferring harmful chemicals to your eyes when touching your face.

Avoid rubbing your eyes: If particles or dust enter your eyes, avoid rubbing them as this may cause further damage. Instead, rinse your eyes gently with clean water or saline solution.

Limit exposure to smoke: Try to minimise exposure to firecracker smoke. If you have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, consider wearing sunglasses or protective eyewear to reduce discomfort and irritation.

What to do in case of an eye injury

In the event of an eye injury, timely intervention can prevent further complications. Here are some immediate steps to take:

For chemical burns: If chemicals from firecrackers enter the eyes, immediately rinse the eyes with clean, cold water for at least 15 minutes. Seek emergency medical care right away, as chemical burns can cause long-term damage.

For foreign bodies: If a foreign object gets into your eyes, avoid rubbing them. Rinse with clean water or a saline solution. If discomfort persists, consult an eye specialist promptly.

For blunt trauma or burns: In case of blunt trauma or thermal burns, apply a cold compress to the affected area without putting pressure on the eyes. Seek immediate medical attention to rule out serious damage such as corneal or retinal injuries.

Regularly visiting an eye specialist, especially after Diwali, can help detect and treat any potential eye-related issues early on. Early intervention is key to preventing long-term vision problems.

Conclusion

Diwali is a time for celebration, but it is essential to prioritise eye safety amidst the festivities. By following these preventive measures and taking swift action in the event of an injury, you can ensure a joyous and accident-free Diwali. Stay vigilant, protect your eyes, and enjoy the festival of lights responsibly.

The writer is consultant, ophthalmologist, Rotary Techno Netralaya