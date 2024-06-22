‘People with osteoporosis are six times more likely to develop scoliosis’

Dr Siddharth Gupta, consultant orthopaedic & joint replacement, ILS Hospitals Howrah

Osteoporosis and scoliosis are two different maladies that can affect the spine but are not directly related. A few features of osteoporosis include: Low bone density, fragile bones and greater risk of breaking.

While in scoliosis:

Advertisement

Spine curves in a curved manner, either in the left or right direction.

It can happen to people of all ages, although it is more common during childhood or the teenage years.

In addition, osteoporosis may cause:

Compression fractures in the spine

Collapsed vertebrae

Kyphosis (spinal curvature forwards)

Severe forms of osteoporosis, on the other hand, may lead to:

Spinal deformities resembling scoliosis curvatures

More often than not, this is seen in elderly adults, specifically those with very severe osteoporosis, multiple vertebral fractures, degenerative disc illness.

This implies that such types of osteoporosis make the backbone weak as it slowly deforms into a shape similar to that of scoliosis.

Preventing osteoporosis includes a mixture of lifestyle modifications, diet and exercise. Here are a few ways to help prevent osteoporosis:

Lifestyle changes:

Don’t smoke, and restrict alcohol consumption.

Exercise often, which includes weight-bearing and resistance physical activities.

Maintain a healthy body mass index (BMI).

Avoid sedentary behaviour.

Diet:

Consume a balanced food regimen rich in calcium and vitamin D.

Include meals high in calcium, which includes dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods.

Ensure adequate vitamin D consumption through sun exposure, supplements, or fortified foods.

Exercise:

Engage in weight-bearing sporting activities like strolling, running, and leaping.

Incorporate resistance training, such as weightlifting or bodyweight physical games.

Practice balance and flexibility exercises, like yoga or tai chi.

Additional tips:

Get enough sleep (7-8 hours) and manage pressure.

Avoid excessive caffeine and soda intake.

Consider bone density checking out if you’re over 65 or have danger factors.

Consult your health practitioner about osteoporosis medicinal drugs if they are vital.

For preventing or slowing down spinal deformities as well as scoliosis. If you think you are suffering from osteoporosis or scoliosis, feel free to get in touch with us for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Dr M S Purakait, medical superintendent, Techno India Dama Hospital

Scoliosis, or a curved or sideways bent spine, is caused by various factors and has two main types. One is called idiopathic (cause unknown); the other is degenerative.

Osteoporosis is a degenerative condition in which the bone mineral density is lost, the bone becomes spongy, and it is prone to fractures and deformity. The bony vertebrae that make up the spinal column are affected, causing collapse or curvature on one side. People with osteoporosis are six times more likely to develop scoliosis.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative inflammatory condition that affects the joints. When the vertebrae and the intervertebral discs are affected by scoliosis, spinal tension and height loss may occur.

Lack of collagen, calcium, vitamin D, B12, and certain minerals may also cause the spine to be affected.

Certain neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophies, spinal cord malformations, injuries and tuberculosis of the spine, may be another cause.

Women are more prone to osteoporosis because of hormone changes that take place during menstrual cycles, and menopause directly affects bone density.

The female hormone oestrogen is responsible for healthy bones, and a lack of it accelerates bone loss. Women of childbearing age need adequate nutrition, calcium, and mineral supplements during pregnancy and breastfeeding because of increased demand.