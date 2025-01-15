Has the Meitei community been let down by those who speak for them?

The Meitei tribal community likely admires individuals who consistently represent them in various media spaces. While I may not know the specific individuals being referred to, they acquire qualities like those who represent Meitei on issues honestly and fearlessly, especially in sensitive or controversial contexts. Media speakers should be the ones who can clearly and persuasively communicate complex cultural, historical or political narratives. Speakers, who prioritise the welfare and unity of the Meitei people above personal or political agendas. Advocates who uplift and celebrate Meitei culture, language and traditions while addressing contemporary challenges. Those with a strong understanding of the issues at hand and the ability to present factual, well-researched arguments.

The Meitei public might admire speakers who consistently appear in the media due to their visibility. The Meitei media speakers and their followers are failing to bring meaningful changes or contribute to the progress of the community. When media speakers and their followers seem unwilling to accept their shortcomings, especially if their long-standing presence in public discourse has not led to tangible benefits for the society they claim to represent. If their speeches are repetitive and lack actionable content, and if the public continues to follow them without critical evaluation, it raises valid concerns about the direction of discourse and leadership in Meitei society. Followers who blindly support these speakers without questioning their relevance or substance can perpetuate mundaneness. This cycle of perpetuating ineffective narratives hinders progress for the Meitei community. If they truly care for the community, they should be open to stepping aside if their leadership has not been fruitful. Repeating the same narratives and refusing to adapt or challenge outdated ideas indeed hinders progress. Tangible actions with better paradigm narrative discussions are needed. Mundane discussions hit a dead end because people resort to repetitive arguments or dismissive statements instead of addressing the issue at hand. When they rely on the same defensive responses and pseudo-logical theories, it not only stifles progress but also discourages those who genuinely want to contribute to meaningful change.

A society led by repetitive and unproductive narratives cannot advance meaningfully. Leaders, whether in media or politics, significantly shape public understanding. If followers lack direction or make poor choices, it often reflects the quality of leadership and guidance. Promoting ideas rooted in hopelessness and victimhood cultivates a culture of inaction and dependence, making the community vulnerable to repeated failures. The feeling of failure to nurture and uphold cultural pride and values can indeed result in younger generations, including women and youth, losing touch with their heritage. This disconnection can foster negativity, self-hatred and alienation. When youth face unemployment and girls feel compelled to seek opportunities or relationships outside their community, it reflects systemic challenges that require urgent attention. It’s natural to question the role of leadership, educators and society as a whole in addressing these problems. It reflects the genuine pain and disillusionment many feel when they observe stagnation, backwardness and repeated failures in leadership, guidance and community progress. The lack of a clear and unified political vision allows external forces to dominate, manipulate or marginalise the community. Failure to preserve and modernise cultural identity leads to disconnection, especially among the youth, weakening the community’s sense of pride and belonging. It’s high time to acknowledge what hasn’t worked and actively seek new strategies. Shift the focus from individual power and control to collective upliftment. Train leaders who understand the political landscape and can advocate effectively. Modernise and celebrate cultural practices to make them relevant to the younger generation.

Hold media speakers, leaders and influencers accountable for their contributions or lack thereof over the years. Public platforms should demand evidence of impact and outcomes. People need to critically evaluate the messages they receive from leaders and media. Certain ideologies might not fit a smaller population like the Meitei Tribe. Ideologies should be adapted to fit the unique realities of the community, rather than blindly following global models that may not be applicable. Strategies should leverage the strengths and resilience of the Meitei people, rather than relying on external or generalised ideas. Leaders, media speakers, and the public must reflect on their roles in the community’s stagnation. Celebrate individuals or groups who take concrete steps to uplift the community. Recognition can inspire others to act. People must see active change-makers, join the movement and abandon lazy habits that bring harm and negative growth, be it in population or as whole development in the society. Shift from unproductive debates to problem-solving sessions where every discussion leads to actionable outcomes. Instead of waiting for large-scale changes, start community-driven projects that address immediate needs, like skill-building workshops, cultural events, or clean-up drives. Leaders and speakers must be held accountable for their words and actions. If promises are made, follow up to ensure they’re kept. Focus on quality education and career paths that enable them to see a future in their region.

Have leaders adequately educated youth about the importance of contributing to their region? Have leaders provided a clear roadmap for economic and social development that retains talent and instills pride in the community? The role and contributions of individuals in positions of power and influence, be they officers, politicians or holders of advanced degrees, fail to serve the interests of their community or motherland. This disconnect raises critical questions about the purpose and quality of the education and values they have received. The failure of highly educated individuals to contribute meaningfully does raise questions about the kind of education they receive over the years. They failed to contribute to such activities and events that help youth connect and build meaningful relationships within the region. Showcase successful women who have chosen to remain rooted while achieving progress. This can inspire others to view their roots positively. Create programs to educate and economically empower girls so they see value in contributing to their region’s growth. Bridge the gap between generations by encouraging open conversations about culture, identity and modernisation. Promote cultural programmes, workshops and storytelling sessions to teach history, traditions and values. Celebrate local festivals and traditions with modern, youth-friendly interpretations. Without a strong connection to their heritage, people may feel adrift and undervalue their culture. Political, social, or economic struggles can overshadow cultural preservation efforts, making it difficult for people to focus on their roots.

The question of the Meitei people’s religious identity is indeed a complex and sensitive topic, rooted in history, culture and socio-political dynamics. It’s a significant issue because religion often plays a central role in shaping cultural identity, unity, and societal values. If this question remains unresolved or ambiguous, it can lead to confusion, division, and a weakened sense of belonging. Inequality within the Meitei tribal community is both valid and deeply rooted in societal structures. The issue of entrenched social hierarchies where high-status individuals remain in power while others struggle to advance is a critical challenge that calls for systemic change. If media speakers and leaders fail to address or challenge these hierarchies, their contribution to society is indeed questionable.

Change often begins with introspection and recognising what hasn’t worked. A shift in mindset and strategy can lead to breakthroughs in addressing challenges, be it in education, representation, or community development. Meditation with such a positive and unifying intention is a beautiful way to bring healing and harmony. When practiced collectively or individually, focusing on the inherent goodness and loving nature of all people in the Meitei community can create a ripple effect of compassion and understanding. Begin by clearly stating or visualising your purpose to awaken the belief that every Meitei soul is good, loving, and caring. Spend a few minutes being thankful for the shared history, culture, and heritage of the Meitei people. Picture a bright, warm light representing love and care enveloping the entire Meitei tribal community. Dedicate a few minutes every day to this meditation.

The writer is an independent contributor. Views expressed are personal.