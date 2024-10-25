Understanding breast cancer: Causes, symptoms & treatment options

Both men and women can develop breast cancer, which is a common and possibly fatal ailment. It is essential to be knowledgeable about this illness in order to recognise it early and seek the right care. Breast cancer is a form of cancer that manifests as uncontrollable cell growth in the breast. These cells can develop into a tumour, which can be benign or malignant (non-cancerous). Early detection and treatment of malignant tumours are crucial because they might spread to other areas of the body and infiltrate nearby tissues.

Causes and risk factors

While the actual origin of breast cancer is unknown, there are a number of risk factors that can raise your risk of getting it:

Gender and age: Women are more likely than men to acquire breast cancer. Additionally, the risk rises with age, particularly for women over 50.

Family history: One’s risk can be increased by having a close relative (parent, sibling, or kid) who has breast cancer.

Hereditary gene mutations: The chance of developing breast cancer is considerably increased by hereditary gene mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2.

Hormonal factors: The risk can be increased by prolonged oestrogen exposure brought on by conditions including early menstruation, delayed menopause, or hormone replacement therapy.

Individuals with a history of breast cancer, particularly in one breast.

Successful treatment of breast cancer depends on early detection. Keep an eye out for these warning signs and symptoms:

Lump under the arm or in the breast: a visible bulge that contrasts with the tissue around it in texture.

Breast size or shape changes: This may be brought on by a lump or a thickening of the breast tissue.

Skin changes: Skin alterations, such as skin on the breasts that is red, dimpling, or puckering.

Nipple changes: These include inversion, discharge (apart from breast milk), or a change in the texture of the skin near the nipple.

Soreness: Breast soreness or discomfort can occasionally be a symptom; however, it is not usually present.

Therapy Options

The type and stage of the cancer, as well as the patient’s general condition, influence the therapy option for breast cancer. Typical forms of treatment include:

Surgery: This entails removing the tumour and, occasionally, all or part of the breast. Surgery options include mastectomy, lymph node removal, and lumpectomy.

Radiation therapy: This kills cancer cells and shrinks tumours by using high-energy radiation. After surgery, it is frequently utilised to attack any cancer cells still present.

Chemotherapy: This therapy employs medication to either destroy or slow the growth of cancer cells. It is frequently used before or after surgery and can be taken orally or intravenously.

Hormone therapy: This is used to treat tumours that express hormone receptors.

Targeted therapy: This specifically targets chemicals involved in the development and spread of cancer.

Immunotherapy: This strengthens the body’s defences against cancer cells.

Breast cancer is a complicated condition with many risk factors and available treatments. It is essential to make use of self-exams, routine screenings, and knowledge of typical symptoms to make an early diagnosis. If you are diagnosed, speaking with a medical expert can help you choose the best course of action. Early detection and appropriate treatment can greatly improve outcomes for people with breast cancer because of advancements in medical research.

The writer is director & consultant surgeon – gynaecology & obstetrics, ILS Hospitals