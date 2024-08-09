The torchbearers of the 2024 Paris Olympics

With the torch relayed on France for the third time for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games this year, following the 1968 Winter Olympics and the 1992 Paralympics, the entire country is in a festive mood. Known as the “Forerunners’ Relays”, prior to the opening ceremony, the torchbearers raced through 400 towns and cities, including the five overseas areas, in three months.

On 8 May 2024, the Olympic flame landed in Marseille, starting the journey of the torch relay throughout France. Of the 11,000 torchbearers, 1,000 were chosen for the Paralympic relay, and the remaining were chosen for the Olympic relay. All age categories are taken into account, with men and women split evenly.

The selection process

The Olympics immobilised their numerous collaborators from 1 June until 15 October 2023. The official sponsors, business societies, game stakeholders, sports movements and territories all contributed to the relay through sponsorships, applications, competitions and prize drawings. The two primary sponsors, Coca-Cola, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Épargne, were copiously involved in the selection process.

More than 100,000 requests were gathered. 30,000 of them were collected from the Club Paris 2024 campaign, which concluded on 30 June last year; 15,000 from Coca-Cola, concluded on 15 October 2023; and the surplus 55,000 emanated from the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Épargne, continued till 30 September 2023.

The president of the Paris 2024 organising committee for the Olympic and Paralympic games, Tony Estanguet, stated that each of those forerunners has their own unique tale. Such people reflect the diversity of society. Interestingly, several of these runners had made history in the Olympic and Paralympic games, including those who had reached the top of the podium.

The selection criteria

These torchbearers are chosen based on their devotion and loyalty, as well as their connection to at least one of the Summer Olympics 2024 as an essential criteria. The first component is sports and games; the second is communities; and the third is collective. The first component comprises those who have volunteered at the games. The second component consists of those who have established themselves in the economic sector and embodied France’s cultural legacy. The third factor is the selection of torchbearers who are dedicated to bringing communities together.

National and local public personalities, residents, and those with impairments are all included. France’s intention in hosting its first Paralympic Games was to exhibit a diverse society.