Unity and resolve helped India win hockey quarterfinal in Paris: Olympians

The bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at the Paris Olympics had suffered a blow when defender Amit Rohidas received a red card with three-quarters of the vital quarterfinal match against Great Britain remaining. How did the team regroup and fight back to win the tie and enter the semifinal?

The question was thrown at midfielder Shamsher Singh by a student at an interaction with the Olympians at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here on Friday.

“It was a big blow. It was difficult to play with one man short in a crucial tie. But the team was united in the battle. We wanted to give our best and each player put his best foot forward,” Samsher Singh replied while recalling India’s rousing 4-2 victory in tie-breaker after the match ended one-all.

Besides Shamsher, fellow Olympians Jarmanpreet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and international Varun Kumar took part in the interaction. The players are here as members of the Delhi SG Pipers team preparing for the Hockey India League (HIL) commencing at Rourkela on December 28.

The players were given a rousing welcome by a large number of students and faculty members who gathered to interact with the hockey stars. SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda greeted the players while Dean (Students’ Welfare) Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das conducted the program, Mr. Digvijay Singh Deo, eminent sports journalist and presently Vice-President, Sports and Media for SG Sports, Media and Entertainment, who accompanied the players and had covered the match in Paris, said no one thought India would win the tie after Amit was red-carded.

“But the boys played out of their skin and it was the greatest match that India played in the tournament,” he said. Raj Kumar Pal, the versatile midfielder, said the players always supported each other. “We have team meetings where we discuss matters and support each other,” he said.

, whose career was almost wrecked as a junior India player following a failed dope test resulting in a two year ban, was asked how he coped with the setback. “The charge against me hurt badly but my family stood behind me. I could cope with the situation because I kept myself motivated. I did not lose heart,” he said adding, “I was passionate about getting my India colours back.”

Varun Kumar said though apparently there was more support for games like cricket, hockey has once again fired peoples’ imagination after the Indian team won back to back bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and Paris games in 2024. “We need your support. Hockey needs your support,” he added.

Replying to a question, Raj Kumar Pal said, “If you focus on something, success will come.“ In his address, the Vice-Chancellor described the hockey stars as the ‘pride of the country.” Jarmanpreet urged the students to watch the HIL matches beginning on December 28 and back the Delhi SG Pipers.