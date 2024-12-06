The tale of Hope: How a foundation is transforming countless lives

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

The Hope Foundation has been serving the marginalised sections of society for over 25 years. Founded in 1999 by Irish humanitarian Maureen Forrest, the institution was set up with a single aim: to provide love, care and support to children at a single home. Today, Hope Kolkata Foundation (HKF), its implementing partner, is expanding its reach through its 52 welfare projects, transforming countless lives across Kolkata, Howrah, the Sundarbans and the suburban areas.

In conversation with The Statesman, Maureen Forrest, honorary founder president of The Hope Foundation, shared the reason behind the establishment of the foundation: “30 years back, when I visited Kolkata for the first time, I saw the plight of many children living in either the streets or at the platform of the stations. In my second visit, I decided to do something for these children, which resulted in the development of the Hope Foundation. Hope Kolkata Foundation, its implementing partner, works for underserved children and families in Kolkata.

Advertisement

HKF mainly focuses on providing children with an environment that is no different from a home. Reflecting on its beginning, Forrest stated, “Our aim has always been on positivity, overcoming challenges and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for children. Education has always been a primary tool to break the cycle.” Beyond providing shelter, the foundation’s work extended to giving education, healthcare and life skill training to the underserved communities. With a commitment to sustainable change, HKF is striving to create “a world where it should never hurt to be a child”.

The Nabadisha programme, one of HKF’s pioneering initiatives, started in collaboration with Kolkata Police and has now expanded from four to eight centres. These centres offer coaching support to the children who are usually first-generation learners, enabling them to continue their studies despite the challenging situation. “As many of our children are first-generation learners and do not get support from home, we provide them with assistance, offer homework help and create a safe space for children from slums and streets to learn and grow,” explained Forrest.

The institution also offers a ‘Night Round’ programme, where ambulances equipped with doctors, nurses and social workers run across the streets of Kolkata five nights a week. The objective behind this unique approach is to provide aid to those in need. Sachidananda Das, secretary of Hope Kolkata Foundation (HKF), affirmed, “Many of these children lack legal documentation and access to proper healthcare. Our Night Round initiative ensures they receive timely treatment. Minor injuries are addressed in the ambulance, whereas people with serious issues are taken to our hospital.”

The foundation emphasises education and skill development. Its project ranges from providing free therapy for specially-abled children in government schools to creating a tailoring unit where girls learn tailoring and establishing computer training units for underserved youths. “Our job-oriented training programmes offer courses like tally and computer skills at a nominal fee. Once students pass out, we assist them with placements that suit their profile,” added Das.

One of the inspiring stories of the foundation is that of Anjali Paswan. She was selected for the Street Child Cricket World Cup in 2019, where she went and played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. She also gave a speech at the House of Commons, where she advocated for children’s rights.

The Hope Kolkata Foundation aspires to develop a self-sustaining model in India, with increased support from corporate sectors and local donors. “We do not believe in charity. We empower children with life skills to build a decent life. The mindset of the society is changing, and I feel education is the key factor behind this transformation,” said Forrest.