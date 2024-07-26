‘KBC’ questionnaire on auto-rickshaw leaves Divyanka Tripathi amused

An active social media user, actress Divyanka Tripathi constantly shares videos and pictures with her fans.

She recently shared a post on Instagram showing a quirky ‘KBC’ questionnaire at the back of an auto-rickshaw, with the caption: “Autowala got no chill.”

A few days back, Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya returned from their vacation in Europe. Recently, they shared a video recreating the vibes of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the 1995 cult film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ).

Advertisement

The snippet shows the couple driving a car in Switzerland with the caption, “What’s a drive without Bollywood, and what’s Switzerland without DDLJ?”

Their chemistry was adored by fans, with many users commenting with heart and fire emojis.

For the unversed, the couple also shared that they were robbed in Europe, losing essentials like passports, bank cards, and expensive goods.

They later informed their fans through a post that they had received an ’emergency certificate’ from the Indian embassy, making their ‘Ghar Wapsi’ possible.

On the personal front, Divyanka and Vivek got married in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka, who participated in the 2004 reality show ‘India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj’, played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’.

The actress has also been a contestant in shows like ‘Khana Khazana’, ‘Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan’, ‘Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout’, ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Nach Baliye 8’, and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

She last featured in ‘Adrishyam’ as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. The show starring Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma is streaming on Sony LIV.