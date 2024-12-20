Reiki: The art of self-applied touch

Reiki, a holistic practice, fosters a stress-free lifestyle, balanced energy and overall well-being through the art of self-applied touch. An alternative treatment method, Reiki has garnered attention for its holistic approach to improving various aspects of life. People have been practicing this gentle yet powerful energy healing method for centuries.

Reiki is a Japanese healing process that promotes spiritual healing treatment. Mikao Usui introduced it as a holistic approach to balancing the body and mind. Reiki comes from the Japanese words “Rei” (meaning universal) and “Ki” (meaning life force or energy). It serves as a self-care ritual, focusing on the alignment of the body’s energy centres, known as chakras. These spinning wheels of energy, when balanced, are believed to play a vital role in maintaining the proper functioning of the mind, organs and overall health.

There are seven main chakras:

1. Root chakra (base of the spine, tailbone area)

2. Sacral chakra (lower abdomen, below the navel)

3. Solar Plexus chakra (upper abdomen, stomach area)

4. Heart chakra (centre of the chest)

5. Throat chakra (located in throat)

6. Third eye chakra (forehead, between the eyebrows)

7. Crown chakra (top of the head)

Each of the seven chakras has unique benefits and influences specific aspects of physical and mental well-being.

Experts claim that this energy-based therapy can positively impact health, career, relationships and even financial well-being. The practice of Reiki, which originated in Japan, focuses on the transfer of universal life energy through the hands of a practitioner to a recipient and is often referred to as “touch therapy” because of this physical interaction.

However, Reiki’s benefits extend beyond direct contact. Practitioners also perform “distance therapy”, where the healing energy is transmitted without the need for physical touch, making Reiki a versatile treatment method. Experts suggest that Reiki is effective not only for humans but may also benefit animals and even trees, reflecting its deep, nature-inspired roots.

Experts highlight Reiki’s potential in addressing both mental and physical well-being. In a groundbreaking revelation, wellness experts have affirmed the transformative benefits of Reiki, an ancient energy healing practice, in alleviating a range of both psychological and physical issues. Specialists assert that individuals struggling with daily stressors—ranging from family and relationship conflicts to workplace tension—can experience significant improvements through this holistic approach.

Practitioners emphasise that Reiki works by channelling energy to promote the body’s natural healing processes, thereby restoring balance to mind and body. As interest in holistic and alternative therapies continues to grow, Reiki’s role in comprehensive wellness is becoming more widely recognised.

Renowned Reiki practitioner Mitali Bhattacharya elaborated on the practice’s profound impact, stating, “Reiki is an invaluable tool that can help manage and relieve everyday mental challenges such as stress, anxiety and depression.”

Beyond mental health, Reiki is celebrated for its physical healing effects. Mitali Bhattacharya explained, “Regular Reiki sessions have shown improvements in conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, acidity, nausea, kidney issues and joint pain. Many of my clients report a significant sense of well-being and relief from ailments like migraines, breathing problems, thyroid imbalances and insomnia.”

She further emphasised the importance of balancing the body’s seven chakras, explaining, “I firmly believe that mental well-being leads to physical fitness. The seven chakras of our body play a crucial role in our overall health, and when these chakras are energised, it creates harmony in both mind and body. This balance can only be achieved through dedicated Reiki practice.”

Mitali Bhattacharya concluded by highlighting the need for proper training: “It is essential to complete a structured Reiki course, which typically takes three to six months, to fully benefit from this transformative healing method.”

As interest in holistic therapies grows, Reiki’s contributions to comprehensive wellness continue to be recognised, solidifying its role as a key player in alternative healing practices.

The writer is a freelance contributor