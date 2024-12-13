Keep your eyes protected during winter

Most of us tend to take extra care of the eyes during summer months, completely ignoring the winters. It is extremely important for you to be aware that winters leave your eyes more vulnerable than the summers. The primary reason behind this is the fact that the sun is at a different angle to the earth. This different position of the sun implies that people are exposed to glare and UV rays. Moreover, during winters, we tend to spend more time outdoors, exposing our eyes to more problems. Children and outdoor workers are at a greater risk as they tend to spend longer hours outdoors.

To understand the extent of damage that the sun could affect the children, it is important to look at the relationship among UV rays, the eyes and winter.

Ultraviolet rays cause more damage to the ocular tissues than the skin.

Cataracts are induced by age; macular degeneration is induced by age; flash burns; and even cancer of the eyelids and the facial skin around the eyes are examples of sun-related damages to the eye.

When sky conditions are slightly overcast and ground surface reflection is high, eyes are at a greater risk.

Air filters out about 4 per cent less radiation for every 1,000 feet above sea level. This means that if you are vacationing at higher altitudes, your eyes are more vulnerable.

Children’s eyes are more vulnerable than the adults as their lenses are clearer.

Outdoor workers are frequently exposed to ultraviolet levels that are above the current safe exposure limits.

The risk of all sunlight-related eye diseases can be diminished by the use of eyewear that absorbs ultraviolet radiation during exposure to sunlight.

Anti-reflective coatings and polarising filters help to decrease glare, but polarisation alone does not block ultraviolet light.

Ultraviolet coatings on contact lenses are important but do not fully protect the eyes. Contact lens wearers should also wear sunglasses.

Certain drugs lead to greater eye sensitivity against the sun. Read medication labels carefully.

Looking directly at the sun or even looking directly at its reflection on the water tends to create damage to the retina. Be sure that you are not doing so unconsciously.

Although intraocular lens implants after cataract surgery contain UV ray filters, it is still wiser to protect eyes with sunglasses.

The writer is ophthalmologist, Disha Eye Hospitals