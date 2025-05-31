Observing vision health month

May is vision health month—a timely reminder to prioritise your eyes, one of your most vital senses. Vision impacts every aspect of our lives, from working and driving to learning, communicating, and enjoying hobbies. Yet, we often take our eyesight for granted until something goes wrong. This month encourages us all to pause, reflect, and take meaningful steps to care for our eye health, not just for ourselves, but also for our loved ones.

Common vision problems such as near-sightedness, far-sightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia affect people of all ages. Additionally, age-related eye conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration can significantly reduce quality of life if left untreated. These conditions often develop gradually and without noticeable symptoms. By the time vision loss is noticed, the damage may be permanent. Thankfully, many of these issues are either preventable or highly manageable when diagnosed early.

Advertisement

That’s why early detection is the foundation of effective vision care. Regular eye exams are essential, even if your vision seems perfectly fine. A comprehensive annual check-up with an ophthalmologist does not just assess how well you see; it can detect underlying issues like high eye pressure, retinal damage and even early signs of systemic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension. Early treatment can slow or even halt disease progression and preserve vision for the long term.

Advertisement

In addition to regular exams, simple daily habits can play a powerful role in protecting your eyes. Wearing sunglasses that block 100 per cent of UV rays can help prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Eating a nutrient-rich diet—especially foods high in vitamin A, C, E, zinc, lutein and omega-3 fatty acids—supports long-term eye health. Drink plenty of water to keep your eyes hydrated, and if you spend long hours on digital devices, practice the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Also, ensure you get adequate sleep, as rest allows your eyes to repair and recover.

Children’s eye health deserves special attention, too. Undiagnosed vision issues can impact a child’s academic performance, behaviour and even confidence. A child may not always know they’re struggling to see, so regular eye exams are essential, starting as early as 6 months of age and again before starting school. Early intervention can make a lifelong difference in their development and success.

As we grow older, our vision naturally changes. Common complaints like difficulty reading small print or adjusting to glare may seem minor, but could indicate underlying issues. Age-related eye diseases often progress silently, so older adults should be especially diligent about routine check-ups. Maintaining good vision can help reduce the risk of falls, support mobility, and preserve independence.

This vision health month, take time to care for your eyes—and encourage your family and friends to do the same. A simple eye exam can detect more than just vision problems; it can safeguard your overall health. Remember, when you protect your vision, you protect your future. Clear vision truly leads to a clearer, brighter life.

The writer is consultant ophthalmologist, Disha Eye Hospitals, New Town