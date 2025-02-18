Logo

Logo

# Bengal

London-based Pharmacist donates optometry rooms

London-based pharmacist Rothin Banerjee has donated five state-of-the-art optometry rooms to Sankara Nethralaya, Kolkata.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | February 18, 2025 10:11 am

London-based Pharmacist donates optometry rooms

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

London-based pharmacist Rothin Banerjee has donated five state-of-the-art optometry rooms to Sankara Nethralaya, Kolkata. These rooms will be used for advanced eye care.

Mr Banerjee handed over the donation to Dr T S Surendran, chairman of Sankara Nethralaya in presence of Dr Girish S Rao, President of Sankara Nethralaya. These technologically advanced optometry rooms have been designed keeping patient comfort in mind. The Sankara Nethralaya authorities have stated that these treatment rooms will be highly effective in diagnosing eye ailments.

Advertisement

Mr Banerjee graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in pharmacy. He is a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society and a chartered pharmacist. Mr Banerjee, a former principal pharmacist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, worked at the hospital for 27 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

RG Kar: HC fixes 11 March deadline for framing charges

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday fixed 11 March as the tentative deadline for completion of charge-framing at the special court in the alleged financial irregularities case related to the R G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.