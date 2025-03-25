Doctor’s advice on preventing and managing viral spring flu

Spring is the season of colours, new beginnings and the blooming of flowers. It is also the season when viral flu becomes common, especially among children. The fluctuating temperatures and increased allergens in the air create a perfect environment for viruses to spread.

If your child suddenly returns from school feeling unwell—with body aches, mild cough, sore throat, running nose, headaches, fatigue and a variable rise in body temperature—there is a high chance that they may be infected with a viral flu. According to experts, this viral flu is an infection caused by the influenza virus. It is an RNA virus from the Orthomyxoviridae family. It has four major subtypes A, B, C and D among which type A influenza virus is most dangerous and spreads quickly Among many people to cause an epidemic.

With the increasing prevalence of this viral flu, Dr Soumallya Chattopadhyay, homoeopathic practitioner and director of DNC Health Hub, shares data essential for taking preventive measures and treatment recommendations to create a safeguard for public health.

Dr Chattopadhyay explains, “This viral flu propagates through droplet infection from one infected person to another healthy individual. Droplets are produced while we cough, sneeze, talk, laugh, etc. So, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, and avoiding crowded places can significantly reduce the risk of infection. All these preventive measures help in staying safe.”

For individuals experiencing flu symptoms, he advises, “If you or your children have flu-like symptoms, it is essential to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, eating healthy food, and taking adequate rest. In addition to these general health measures, opting for homoeopathic medicine for your problem would be an excellent choice. Suppose you are taking Dulcamara or Gelsemium according to your signs and symptoms you will receive a cure within a few hours only. That magic can be introduced with homoeopathy. Many people in our society who usually take homoeopathic medicine for their illness already have this kind of experience.”

Dr Chattopadhyay emphasises the role of homoeopathy as a natural and holistic approach to managing flu symptoms effectively. He encourages individuals to prioritise preventive care and early intervention to maintain overall well-being.

The writer is a freelance contributor