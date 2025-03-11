CCRH signs MoU to promote research in homoeopathy

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), New Delhi, and Adamas University, Kolkata, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration in the field of homoeopathy, the Ministry of Ayush said on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed on March 1 by Subhash Kaushik, Director General of CCRH, and Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of Adamas University, in the presence of Nobel Laureate Gregory Paul Winter, it said.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone in interdisciplinary research, paving the way for scientific advancements in homoeopathy through knowledge exchange and collaborative initiatives. It reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to furthering innovation and evidence-based research in alternative medicine,” the Ministry said.

This partnership is expected to strengthen academic ties, facilitate joint research projects, and contribute to the broader acceptance and integration of homoeopathy in mainstream healthcare, it said.

The CCRH, an apex research organisation under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, conducts core research in the field of homoeopathy.

The CCRH collaborates with national and international institutes of excellence to conduct various research activities.