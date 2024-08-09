BIS establishes department for standardisation of Ayush sector

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body, established a dedicated department for the standardisation of Ayush sector.

As per the information shared by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the new department would focus on promoting safety, efficacy, and quality of Ayush products and practices, encompassing traditional Indian systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa–Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

While explaining the process and structure of standardisation activity for Ayush, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general, BIS, said, “Under the leadership of renowned experts, the Ayush Department at BIS has formed seven sectional committees, each addressing a specific Ayush system.”

“These committees work collaboratively with various stakeholders, including experts, scientific and technical institutions, industry representatives, and regulatory bodies, to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based standards aligned with national and international guidelines,” he added.

To date, BIS has published 91 standards covering diverse subjects like single herbs, Ayurveda & Yoga terminology, Panchakarma equipment, Yoga accessories, and test methods for pesticide residues in herbs.

Notably, the publication of 80 indigenous Indian standards for herbs used in traditional medicine promotes their safe and effective use, benefiting both consumers and the industry.

Additionally, the first-ever national standards for Panchakarma equipment ensure uniformity in prophylactic and therapeutic procedures, enhancing the quality of Ayush healthcare practices.

BIS has also formulated an indigenous Indian Standard for the “Cotton Yoga Mat,” supporting domestic manufacturers and farmers.

While appreciating BIS initiatives, Secretary Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, “As more people turn to Traditional Healthcare Systems, the need for consistent quality, safety, and efficacy in Ayush products and services is imperative. BIS has reflected its commitment in this area by establishing this dedicated department and developing critical standards, such as IS: 17873 ‘Cotton Yoga Mat’.