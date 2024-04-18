Ayurveda can help make medical system more sustainable

Ayurveda is one of the oldest traditional medicinal systems in our country. It is widely accepted as one of the different types of alternative medicines. While there have been numerous initiatives to bring our heritage into the limelight globally, it continues to be discussed threadbare. It is therefore important to discuss the basic principles of Ayurveda in order to try to give those who are interested in alternative forms of medicine a better idea about its benefits.

According to practitioners, this treatment often starts with a special diet, herbal therapies, and massages. Ayurveda believes that the entire universe is composed of five elements: Vayu (air), Jala (water), Aakash (space), Prithvi (earth), and Teja (fire), and the perfect balance between these elements leads to a healthy body and mind. This balance is achieved through processes prescribed by the doctors.

Dr Prabhat Kumar Bal, Ayurveda Acharya (BUMS), Vedic Wellness Centre, says that the unique and traditional Ayurvedic therapies such as Abhyangam, Shirodhara, Patrapinda, Swedana, Udwarthanam, Navarakizhi, Rasayani, Mukhalepam, Samvaha, and Vilomi are the forms of treatment that work on the entire system, including stimulating blood circulation and thereby helping the body to absorb nutrition and flush out toxins. Over time, one will sense that the therapy has helped nourish the body and relax the mind. Pain management and skin care treatments are also integral to the Ayurvedic system of well-being.

Advertisement

“An Ayurvedic practitioner will create a treatment plan specifically designed for individual patients,” says Dr Bal. “There are several tools used in Ayurvedic medicine to prevent diseases of the body and to usher in a peaceful mind. These include herbal medicine, yoga, meditation, purification programmes, and counselling. Other treatments used include oil massages, breathing exercises, and repeating mantras. There are many kinds of chronic diseases that can be cured by this system of treatment. Ayurveda believes that every illness starts with weak digestion and metabolism, and the practices strive to discover the primary cause of the disease, be it from diet, due to heredity, psychological disorders, or even lifestyle.

According to Ayurvedic practitioners, there are many types of diseases that can be cured, such as allergies, asthma, constipation, diabetes, and other serious illnesses. According to the experts, Ayurveda uses natural herbs and plants for treatment, and there is no adverse side effect. Chronic ailments such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes are major health concerns in almost all countries, and Ayurvedic medicine is mostly about providing natural solutions. It has played a significant role in helping people lead healthy lives by not just healing but also preventing diseases by removing the root causes of chronic health issues.

The writer is a freelance contributor.